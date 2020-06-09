STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No open shut cases

While the Delhi Government said that malls and restaurants could open from June 8, many haven’t gone all the way

Published: 09th June 2020

June 8 was the nationally declared the day of retail independence, but a tour of the National Capital Region by this reporter didn’t see many people playing along.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

I don’t mind waiting in line,” says Divyansh Gulia, all of 15, outside a McDonald’s in Vasant Vihar, on the first day of the national ‘unlock’.

“My friends and I have been waiting for this for a long, long time. Getting food from outside is not a big deal, if we get it from a safe, standardised place,” adds Gulia.

With a majority of malls remaining shuttered on June 8, and MNC food brands running on the goodwill of consumers and impatience of those living close by, the teenager, who was picking up snacks for his gang, didn’t have to wait for too long.

While clothing stores remained uniformly open across markets, not realising the pun they were playing into, restaurants contented themselves with hanging notices for take-away and delivery only.

We started with what is most familiar to us, like the best writing advice suggests. At noon, the Noida malls we passed remain shuttered. Given we were the only ones in line outside, we took them at face value, when the guards told us to come back later.

Going next to Khan Market, it was a more rarified experience. While book stores remain in vogue, and clothing stores continue to weave their fashions, every restaurant confined itself to only take-away and delivery.

A literal, unilateral line queued up outside The Big Chill Cakery, while others ventured from restaurant to restaurant, asking if they could sit in. While take-away and home delivery from food brands has been available for quite a while, the reintroduced phenomenon of dining in is pretty new. And will probably remain so for quite a while, with most restaurants around the Capital restricting themselves to take-away or delivery.

Kent’s Fast Food in Defence Colony market was the only restaurant allowing dine-ins. The manager speaking on behalf of business owner Mr JS Sahni said, “We had so many requests for us to re-open, we did as soon as the government allowed us to. We’re naturally sticking to the guidelines issued by the central government, but we have looked forward to opening our entire restaurant to all the customers.”
Speaking to people waiting outside the popular Cakery, in Khan Market, the refrain is the same.

“We’ve followed the government restrictions as much as we could. We are sure the restaurants and bakeries we’ve shopped at for so long would have done the same,” says a lady glancing at her companion for support. None forthcoming, she adds, “I do anyway.” Her sentiment is shared by a couple waiting patiently in line outside Vasant Vihar Market’s Morning Store. “We’ve come here for our morning baked treats for years. Earlier we used to go to the one in Greater Kailash. We don’t eat out much, unless our grandchildren are visiting from abroad. That’s not happening for a while, which doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy ourselves.”

At another McDonald’s in Delhi, like the one where we met Divyansh, the procedure is similar: four people to a store and a guard standing handy to spray your way to the golden arches. He’s not alone.

