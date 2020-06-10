STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes tally to over 32,000; death toll climbs to 984

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810.

Published: 10th June 2020 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in PPE gear outside the COVID-19 ward at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on June 04 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 32,000, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 984, authorities said.

This is the second time when over 1,500 case have been reported in a day in Delhi.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810.

A total of 79 fatalities were reported on June 9, which took place between May 20 and June 8, the bulletin.

Of this, 39 deaths took place on June 7 and 20 on June 6, the bulletin said.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

