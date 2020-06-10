AAP government doing politics over L-G’s hospital order: Meenakshi Lekhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of doing politics over the L-G’s decision to overrule its stand that Delhi government hospitals will be reserved only for city residents.

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said health infrastructure in the national capital has only worsened in last over six-years of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rule, and that his government does not work but indulges in blame game.

“The Delhi government has shown its incapacity to govern and uphold law. What it is doing is pure politics,” the New Delhi MP told reporters.Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing Covid-19 test of only symptomatic patients.

The AAP reacted sharply to the L-G’s move, alleging that he had been pressured by the BJP which is doing “dirty politics” on the issue. Lekhi noted that the Delhi High Court had quashed a similar order, which said only Delhi domiciles will be treated in Delhi government hospitals, and said the AAP government made a similar decision despite being aware of the verdict.The Lieutenant Governor has taken the right decision by overruling the Delhi government, she said.

“The Delhi government is indulging in charade to hide its incompetence. The lockdown was supposed to create better infrastructure. The number of primary health centres in city are stagnant at seven while the number of dispensaries has come down,” Lekhi said. Mohalla clinics started by the AAP government are nothing but farce, she said. It does not understand quasi structure of states and that they are part of India.

(With agency inputs)