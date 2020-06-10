AAP helps journalist after Rahul Gandhi shares video of scribe's appeal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of a journalist’s desperate appeal for help and medical attention for his coronavirus-affected family, following which Delhi government officials swung into action and reached out to him.

The journalist, who has also tested positive, said his in-laws had died within 10 days. “All members of my family are coronavirus positive -- my wife and my two little daughters, aged nine and five,” he said.

After he took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal of his family, Rahul Gandhi shared his video and offered to help.

In the video, the man said first his father-in law died and then his mother-in-law, about two days back.

He that the body of his mother-in-law was lying at home for several hours but no one came to help them. “Then an ambulance came and took her away,” he said.

He said the Delhi government is saying that everything is in control but people have been left “bhagwan bharose” (at God’s will).

“My wife is completely shattered. We need help. I hope people will come to us and help,” he said. According to an official of the Delhi government, they contacted him and he is being given proper care.



