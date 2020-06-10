STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP helps journalist after Rahul Gandhi shares video of scribe's appeal

After a journalist took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal of his family, Rahul Gandhi shared his video and offered to help.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of a journalist’s desperate appeal for help and medical attention for his coronavirus-affected family, following which Delhi government officials swung into action and reached out to him.

The journalist, who has also tested positive, said his in-laws had died within 10 days. “All members of my family are coronavirus positive -- my wife and my two little daughters, aged nine and five,” he said.
After he took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal of his family, Rahul Gandhi shared his video and offered to help.

In the video, the man said first his father-in law died and then his mother-in-law, about two days back.
He that the body of his mother-in-law was lying at home for several hours but no one came to help them. “Then an ambulance came and took her away,” he said.  

He said the Delhi government is saying that everything is in control but people have been left “bhagwan bharose” (at God’s will).  

“My wife is completely shattered. We need help. I hope people will come to us and help,” he said.  According to an official of the Delhi government, they contacted him and he is being given proper care.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp