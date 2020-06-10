STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS provided 55,000 tele-consultations, 10,609 non-COVID-19 admissions during lockdown

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the COVID-19 ward at AIIMS Hospital on June 05 2020 in New Delhi.

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the COVID-19 ward at AIIMS Hospital on June 05 2020 in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The premier AIIMS hospital here has provided 55,000 tele-consultations to follow-up patients to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the coronavirus-forced lockdown and registered 10,609 non-COVID-19 admissions between March 25 and May 31.

As far as COVID-19 treatment is concerned, 2,301 admissions were recorded at its Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre and National Cancer Institute-India (NCI) in Jhajjar, AIIMS chief spokesperson Dr Aarti Vij said.

On an average, around 800 coronavirus-infected patients were at the AIIMS daily, she said.

It has been over two months that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has shut its OPD services and curtailed all elective surgeries so as to redirect its resources to fight the pandemic.

Between March 25 and May 31 the hospital has attended to 12,746 patients at its emergency/casualty facility and performed 4,083 surgeries including major, minor and special procedures, Dr Vij said.

"The hospital has been at the forefront in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic providing treatment to infected individuals at its two dedicated facilities --- Trauma Centre and NCI Jhajjar -- for the last two months.

However, non-COVID patients are also being attended to with equal importance," she said.

Also, around 1,800 COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients were provided dialysis during this period, the AIIMS spokesperson said.

She also said that 11,218 AIIMS employees including medical, para-medical, office and other support staff were trained on infection control practices after the onset of the pandemic.

"Various information, education and communication (IEC) activities have been undertaken at the institute for spreading awareness about COVID-19 and training for capacity building," Dr Vij said.

Around 40 videos on various topics such as 'Stay Home and Stay Safe', hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19, and stigma related to the infection have been produced and uploaded on the website of the AIIMS and the Union health ministry.

Besides, several webnairs on a plethora of topics ranging from management of COVID-19 and post-natal care during the pandemic have been conducted till between March 25 and May 31.

