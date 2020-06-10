Coronavirus: New Delhi's Sadar Bazar set to reopen shops from June 10

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After remaining shut for two months, Sadar Bazar, city’s largest wholesale market, will reopen from Wednesday as the authorities re-demarcated boundaries of the containment zones in the area. Traders and shopkeepers had been demanding to separate the market from the containment zone since the Delhi government allowed other markets to carry out business activities.

According to officials of the district disaster management authority, after re-demarcation, Sadar Bazar will have six containment zones. The market has been declared a buffer zone.

Senior government officials said the District Disaster Management authority and district medical team had decided to redraw the boundaries of Sadar Bazar containment zone to reduce hardship of the residents and to facilitate effective implementation of disinfection drive.

“If the shops and markets fall under the buffer zone and are not part of the containment zone, they may reopen. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed,” said a senior central district official. On Thursday, this newspaper reported that the government might allow reopening the market in a couple of days.

Upset with the AAP government’s decision to keep the entire area contained due to the pandemic, the traders had been running from pillar to post to get the market separated from the containment zone.



They had written to CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying 70 per cen of Sadar Bazar was purely commercial and that the cases were being reported from residential pockets.