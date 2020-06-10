STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi added 10,000 coronavirus cases in just eight days from June 1

Delhi reported its first case on March 1, when a businessman in East Delhi was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Italy.

Published: 10th June 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker in PPE kit at the emergency ward at sant Parmanand hospital in New Delhi

A medical worker in PPE kit at the emergency ward at sant Parmanand hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an average of 1,250 COVID-19 cases daily, Delhi added 10,000 cases in just eight days from June 1, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, analysis of data provided by the city government reveals.

The city took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

Delhi reported its first case on March 1, when a businessman in East Delhi was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Italy.

By May 18, the national capital reported a total of 10,054 cases at an average of nearly 127 instances of the infection daily.

In the next 13 days, the tally rose to 19,844, the Delhi government data shows. The number of deaths also saw a three-fold increase -- from 160 till May 18 to 473 by May 31.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital stood at 29,943 while 874 have died of the disease.

The tally of total cases breached the 30,000 marks and the death toll rose to 905 the next day.

On June 3, the city witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases at 1,513. It was on May 28 when the national capital for the first time recorded more than 1,000 cases.

Delhi reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases for four days in a row between May 28 and May 31. On May 31, as many as 1,295 fresh cases were reported, while on May 30, 1,163 cases were detected.

May 29 saw an addition of 1,106 cases while on the day before, 1,024 new cases were added to the tally. On June 1, there were 990 new cases but from June 2 onwards, the daily spike was above 1,000.

Amid the surge in cases, the Delhi government has said that the current doubling rate of the infection in the city was 14 days, so by that estimation will it will see over 56,000 cases by in the next two weeks.

The cases will explode to 5.5 lakh by July-end, it said.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states.

The chief minister said of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 will be required for Delhiites, adding that the calculation is based on numbers that show 50 percent of the beds in hospitals in the national capital were occupied by those from other states before the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp