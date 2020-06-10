STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Published: 10th June 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has seen a surge in cases over the past few days.

The chief minister said Shah assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon''ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet.

An official said there was a detailed discussion between the two leaders on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people from other states start coming to Delhi for COVID-19 treatment.

He said the AAP dispensation will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overruling his government's decisions on the reservation of state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

The Shah-Kejriwal meeting comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded the immediate release of funds to give salaries to employees of the Delhi government and for other matters.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally near 33,000, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984.

This is the second time when over 1,500 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810.

