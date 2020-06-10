STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Governor Anil Baijal directs all hospitals to display availability of COVID-19 beds

The order also instructed the Health Department to ensure that the data displayed on these LED boards is reconciled with the date available on the government app or portal.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In order to promote transparency, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday instructed all major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes in the city to put up large LED displays at their entrances to detail availability of COVID-19 and non-COVID beds.

The details in large letters will also include charges for rooms or beds and the contact persons for admission.

The order also instructed the Health Department to ensure that the data displayed on these LED boards is reconciled with the date available on the government app or portal.

Further, the order mentions, a surprise check may also be conducted by officers deputed by Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that correct data is displayed by the hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes concerned and eligible or genuine patients are not denied admission or overcharged.

"An action-taken report may be sent urgently," the order reads.

The order came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a video address said that Baijal's orders to reverse the government's decision on making Delhi hospitals available only for city residents will be implemented as it is "not the time for disagreements or arguments".

On Sunday, Kejriwal had made the announcement but was overruled by Baijal, who said that all Indians are equal and must get the same treatment.

Reacting to the decision, Kejriwal had said on Monday that the Lt Governor's decision has created a major problem and challenge for the residents of Delhi.

