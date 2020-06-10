Exigency step: AAP orders 22 private hospitals to allot beds beyond 20 per cent for COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As cases are expected to rise in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered to reserve more than 20 per cent of total beds in 22 private hospitals including Max, Fortis, Apollo, Batra, BLK and others.

“... It decided in consultation with the 22 private hospitals to allocate more than 20% beds for treatment of Covid-19. Accordingly, the MSs of these hospitals are directed to admit Covid19 patients as per the revised allocation of beds and update the data at ‘Delhi Corona’ app with immediate effect,” read an order issued by newly transferred Principal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.

While so far these 22 hospitals had a Covid-19 bed capacity of 1,441 beds, it has been increased to 3,456 — an addition of 2015 beds. The Delhi government has also decided to provide first-hand information about vacant beds in each of state government and private hospitals to the general public and place a display flex board at the entry gate of all such hospitals both in Hindi and English.

“Accordingly, all MSs/MDs/Directors of all hospitals of state and private hospitals of bed capacity 50 beds and above are directed to install Display Board at their entry gate to display the information as per format enclosed,” read the order.