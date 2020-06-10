STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Members of infamous 'Thak Thak Gang' held for robbing SpiceJet pilot

The police identified the accused with the help of a CCTV camera footage, analysis of PCR calls across Delhi, technical surveillance, verification of the bail and parole released criminals.  

The accused broke the windows of the car using rods, robbed the pilot’s belongings and took away the cash that he was carrying. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly looting a SpiceJet Airlines pilot in the middle of the night at gunpoint on the IIT flyover last week. The accused are members of the famous ‘Thak Thak Gang’, the police said.

On June 3, Yuvraj Tewatia was in his office cab and on the way to Indira Gandhi International Airport from his house in Faridabad around 1 am when a group of masked men in motorcycles blocked his way and forcibly stopped his car.

The arrested have identified as Rahul, a resident of DDA flats Madangiri, Ashish and Silva, both residents of Dakshinpuri.

“The accused were already involved in several cases of robbery and snatching,” said a police official.  According to the police complaint, the accused broke the windows of the car using rods, robbed his belongings, and took away the cash that he was carrying. They also hit the pilot with a pistol grip and attacked him with a knife, which left him bleeding. 

After the accused left, the pilot called the cops and a case of robbery was registered. “They took away his wallet containing `10,000 case, his PAN, Aadhaar, credit and debit cards,” said the police.

“The photographs of the suspected criminals were also shown to the victim to identify their physique, hairstyle, built and complexion etc. as the criminals were wearing masks at the time of the incident,” said Devender Arya, DCP South West.

