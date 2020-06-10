Opposition leaders criticise Delhi's health infra at all-party meet convened by L-G Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress expressed their concerns over ‘poor’ health infrastructure and lowering coronavirus testing rate in the national capital during an all-party meeting convened by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas.

In the meeting, both parties also criticized the government order for reserving beds only for city residents in state-run and private hospitals, which was turned down by L-G on Monday. After the meeting, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that he had emphasised on the need to increase the number of Covid-19 tests and beds as the current resources are not sufficient to deal with the pandemic.



“I sought to increase the existing health arrangements and resources and told them that the BJP is ready to cooperate with the government in every way to deal with the pandemic,”Gupta said.

Delhi Congress Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that he had proposed to issue a grant of Rs10,000 to families affected by the coronavirus to help them to overcome the financial crisis being faced by them during the pandemic. He also raised the issue of less testing in the city and added it might lead to a dangerous situation.Referring to all-party meet, the L-G said the meeting was convened in the very ‘constructive’ and ‘harmonious’ atmosphere.

“Held an all-party meeting to discuss the present situation of Covid-19 in Delhi & measures to contain its spread. Discussed issues relating to the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients, extensive testing, swift ambulance response, providing critical information in public domain etc. Many constructive suggestions received. All of us need to fight this pandemic together! (sic),” Baijal tweeted.