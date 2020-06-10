Woman magistrate at Saket court tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A woman magistrate at the Saket courts complex in the national capital has tested positive for coronavirus, an official circular said on Wednesday.

The circular, issued by South District's District and Sessions Judge Poonam A Bamba, said that the woman magistrate had last attended the Saket court on June 3.

"Considering the aforesaid, Caretaking Branch is directed to seal and carry out deep sanitisation in the courtroom (infected magistrate courtroom) as well as in the Ahlmad Room and Judge's chamber attached therewith, immediately," the circular said.

"The court officials and advocates, who attended the court (of the woman magistrate) on June 3, are advised to isolate and quarantine themselves for 14 days or as per medical advice, and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of Government of India," it added.

According to officials, as many as 31,309 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital, of which 11,861 have been cured/discharged and 905 others have lost their lives.