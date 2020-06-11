Aam aadmi suffering in Delhi due to bickering, misgovernance of AAP, BJP: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress has attacked the Delhi and central governments for the suffering of the people in the national capital due to the pandemic. The Congress said that “Common man is suffering highest degree of health atrocities for the political blame game, bickering and mis-governance and non-governance of the AAP and the BJP governments.”

The Congress leader Ajay Maken has complained to the NHRC which has issued notice to the government agencies.



“The toll rise in COVID-19 deaths due to untimely medical care despite confirming of available beds by GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delh) has shown the callous attitude of the government,” said a statement from Congress.



Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior spokesperson of the party, said, “It is tragic that the blame game, the internal bickering, the ego clashes, the misgovernance and non governance by the AAP-BJP ruling duo has brought Delhi to such a sad and sorry pass. This duo fiddles through cross allegations.”

The party alleged that both the governments are passing the buck and scoring debating points over each other — while the people and the city of Delhi burn.



They play 24x7 politics with the lives and well being of Delhi’s common man and compound the felony by hiding facts, figures and reality through multiple veils of obfuscation and non-transparency.



He said, the NHRC has acted promptly, strongly on the complaint of Maken.



