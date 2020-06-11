STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biggest jump in deaths, 1877 cases: High Court says Delhi turning into coronavirus capital

This is the first time that more than 1,800 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513-- was recorded on June 3.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, mask, New Delhi

A health worker takes a swab test at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Directing all private hospitals equipped with laboratories and having ICMR sanction to test for the coronavirus, the Delhi high court on Thursday expressed concern over the spike in COVID-19 cases and observed that the national capital was fast heading towards becoming the “corona capital” of the country.

The order came on a day when Delhi recorded the highest number of fresh cases and deaths in 24 hours at 1,877 and 101 respectively. Hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the Delhi government to ramp up testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that “corona capital” was “an epithet the city can well do without.”

The bench made the observation after it was told by the petitioner that several private hospitals, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, were prevented from carrying out COVID-19 tests. The bench also ordered the ICMR to file a status report indicating the number of applications submitted by accredited labs in Delhi seeking permission to conduct COVID tests.

According to latest official figures, the total number of cases in Delhi is over 32,000, including 984 deaths. The number of active coronavirus patients is over 19,000.

The Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Satyakam, opposed the submission, saying 23 private labs were allowed to conduct the tests apart from 17 public sector labs.

The bench, thereafter, issued notice to the 23 private labs, mentioned by the Delhi government in its affidavit, and asked them to file their replies clarifying whether they have been permitted to undertake tests for suspected COVID-19 patients and by which technique.

“They shall also point out the difficulties, if any, faced by them on account of any bureaucratic red-tapeism,” the bench said. It also noted in its order that non-COVID patients, who are approaching private hospitals to undergo emergent surgeries and other such procedures, are not admitted without a coronavirus test for which they are compelled to go elsewhere.

“It is most unfortunate that non-COVID patients are being made to wait to undergo test for COVID at labs other than those which are situated within the premises of the hospitals, that are equipped and authorised to conduct the said test,” the bench said.

