Charge sheets by CBI against former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday filed three charge sheets against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and 21 other officials and nine private people in a special court of Ghaziabad for allegedly causing loss of Rs 1.76 crore to the Noida authority

The accused were charged under sections of criminal conspiracy, dishonesty and Prevention of Corruption Act. The loses were caused between 2007 and 2014 when Singh was working as chief engineer of the Noida authority.



Singh had allegedly indulged in fraudulent activities while awarding tenders to one Javed Ahmad for the construction of feeder lines, and electrification works for a flyover.

The three charge sheets mentioned three cases with specific years-2007-08, 2008-09 and 2010-11.

The CBI had first registered a case against Singh and others on January 17, 2018, in compliance of the Allahabad High Court.

According to the agency, it had surfaced that Ahmad’s company, which was given the contract, did not fulfil the eligibility criteria in terms of work experience. The agency had also said Singh used to favour the firm after being bribed regularly.

A loss of Rs 50.20 lakh to New Noida was caused in 2007-08 when Singh awarded contract to Ahmad for laying of feeder lines through underground cable, electrification work of a flyover and shifting of 33-KV and 11-KV electrical lines — to his firm.