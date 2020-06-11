STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Food, masks for the less fortunate

In these difficult times, Arpit Goyal feels, that it is everyone’s duty and responsibility to not just help those in need but also thank and encourage the frontline warriors.

Ambrus Jewels distributed 5,000 masks among the needy

By Express News Service

Ambrus Jewels by Arpit Goyal has extended a helping hand in COVID by distributing 5,000 masks to the underprivileged. Every week since the beginning of April, it has also been distributing 500 lunch tiffins to migrant labour, Covid-19 patients and fruit sellers, besides helping those living in Red lights areas — perhaps the worst affected by the pandemic.

“It was after I heard PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat that I got motivated to do something for those in need. There wasn’t much we could do to stop the pandemic, but we could provide masks and food to the underprivileged so that they don’t die of hunger or contract the disease,” said Arpit Goyal, Founder, Ambrus Jewels, talking about the initiative.

“Food and masks are most crucial to survive in these testing times. The masks we have distributed are eco-friendly and reusable. It gives me immense satisfaction to do something for the society, while adhering to the principles of sustainability,” he adds.

In these difficult times, Goyal feels, that it is everyone’s duty and responsibility to not just help those in need but also thank and encourage the frontline warriors who are standing in the line of defence to protect us against corona.

