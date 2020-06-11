COVID-19: Jama Masjid may be closed, clerics urge devouts to avoid gatherings

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Islamic religious organisations and clerics in the national capital have advised devouts to avoid prayers in mosques as coronavirus cases keep rising at an alarming rate. In fact, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that he was mulling to shut the historic mosque again for a few more days until the situation is brought under control in the city.

“I am seeking suggestions from people across the country with regard to restricting entry to Jama Masjid particularly for Friday afternoon prayer. So far, responses have been positive only one per cent of them are not favouring closing the doors of the masjid. Others are suggesting to urge the management of local mosques to limit attendance for namaaz too,” said Bukhari.He will announce his decision on Thursday evening. Bukhari’s secretary died due to the virus at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday night.

“I have already asked people to say prayers at home as the atmosphere isn’t conducive. Limited people should conduct namaaz in mosques like they have been doing during the lockdown. It will help to curtail the possible spread of COVID-19,” Bukhari said.

All religious places were allowed to open on June 8 after a gap of over two months with the government extending relaxations as part of Unlock 1.0.

Arshad Madani, the president of a faction of Jamiat Ulama-i- Hind Maulana, also backed the suggestion of limiting attendance at prayers in mosques. “If there is a risk that the disease may spread further then congregational prayer at mosque should be avoided,” he said.

Despite relief orders, Masjid Fatehpuri in Chandni Chowk hasn’t opened completely. Limited worshippers are allowed to stay on the campus for a specified period only for prayers.