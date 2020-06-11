Delhi BJP launches 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday launched its ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last one year.

The top leadership of the party, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, national general secretary Anil Jain, national vice presidents Shyam Jaju and Dushyant Gautam, Delhi MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi, Lekhi, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, besides other office bearers and MLAs took part in the campaign.



Gupta said the campaign was aimed at reaching out to 15 lakh households in the city and take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of one year of his government’s second term at the Centre.

“The BJP workers believe in action as they did by reaching out to one crore people in the city with food and ration during lockdown. This campaign is not a political activity and we are taking all care in ensuring safety of people,” he said.



Besides the senior party leaders, two workers from each booth are approaching people during the campaign that will last for one month, said Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

(With agency inputs)