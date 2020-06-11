STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi shocker! 1114 COVID-19 deaths unreported, indicates data from civic bodies 

The MCDs have now been allowed to use wood as well for cremations as the grounds were running out of CNG fuel since the number of COVID victims had increased.

Published: 11th June 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19, Coronavirus, Delhi

Swab test conducted at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

Could the Delhi government have failed to report as many as 1114 COVID-19 deaths? Data shared by Delhi's civic bodies indicates so.

In a meeting held on Thursday where Mayors of three Municipal Corporation Department zones – North, South and East - were present, the Standing Committee chairpersons stated that from March till June 10 2098 COVID-19 positive victims had been laid to rest. A further 200-plus among those cremated were suspected to have been COVID positive.

"While in South MCD zone there were 1080 bodies (cremated), there were 976 in North MCD and 42 in East MCD in the respective crematorium grounds. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) figures were low because the bodies were taken to Nigambodh Ghat. But now the crematorium grounds under EDMC are also being prepared," said Bhupinder Gupta, South MCD Standing Committee Chairperson.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases continue to soar in government offices in Delhi, NDMC worst hit

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the death toll was at 984 till June 9.

Last month also the MCD had put the death toll at 800 based on the number of bodies cremated at a time when Delhi government data only showed 250 deaths. 

Meanwhile, to cope up with the increasing number of bodies, the Punjabi Bagh crematorium, under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been dedicated only for COVID-19 fatalities. The East MCD's crematoriums at Seemapuri and Ghazipur have also been opened up to reduce pressure on Nigambodh Ghat.

The MCDs have now been allowed to use wood as well for cremations as the grounds were running out of CNG fuel since the number of COVID victims had increased.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID delhi Coronavirus Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp