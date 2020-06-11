If we fight then coronavirus wins, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Kejriwal said that Shah assured him of all cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

“Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation,” the AAP leader tweeted. Earlier in the day, to defuse the tension between the government and L-G Anil Baijal, Kejriwal also said that the “L-G’s directives will be implemented in letter and spirit.”

This comes a day after senior government officials who attended a meeting convened by the state disaster management authority accused Baijal of “having no plan” to accommodate the rising number of coronavirus in hospitals. The LG too hit back with a rebuttal saying and termed the earlier order issued by the government as “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional”.

Kejriwal in his video address stated that though the latest order has presented challenges, there is no time for differences and would like all his party workers and government officials to do the same, “if we fight, Corona wins” he said.

Baijal overruled the order of the Delhi Cabinet which reserved health facilities in local government-run and private hospitals only for residents.

The AAP defended its government’s decision by saying that the treatment of patients with critical care was not restricted and that it was done keeping in mind the interest of people of Delhi above all.

“I want to give the message to everyone in our party and the government that this is not the time for disagreements or arguments. The government will follow the decision taken by the Centre and implement the orders of the L-G. This is an unprecedented and challenging situation but we will do our best,” said Kejriwal.

According to the figure provided by the government, by the end of July around 5.5 lakh cases are expected in the national capital. Kejriwal appealed citizens to follow the three rules to protect themselves from the infection — social distancing, washing hands regularly and covering one’s face. Kejriwal also urged

citizens to turn this into a mass movement.