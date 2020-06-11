STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Masked thieves new worry for Delhi cops?

More than 300 prisoners were released on emergency bail and hundreds of criminals were released on parole due to the COVID-19.

Published: 11th June 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Masks, coronavirus

Although the Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly looting the pilot, miscreants in masks may pose a new challenge for the police in the city. (Representational Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under normal circumstances, coming out on the city streets wearing a face mask at night would be grounds for suspicion. But with many people now wearing all sorts of face-covering to prevent transmitting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), criminals appear to have capitalised on the ‘new normal’.

One of such incidents that came to light recently when a 32-year-old pilot with SpiceJet Airlines was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint and knifepoint by some bike-borne men wearing face masks at the IIT-Delhi flyover in Southwest Delhi around 1 am Wednesday last week.   

Yuvraj Tewatia was in his office cab and on the way to Indira Gandhi International Airport from his house in Faridabad when the group of masked men on motorcycles blocked his way and forcibly stopped his car. According to the police complaint, the accused broke the windows of the car using rods, robbed his belongings, and took away the cash that he was carrying.

Although the Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly looting the pilot, miscreants in masks may pose a new challenge for the police in the city.  DCP, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse, however, the department is prepared to deal with such criminals and has decided to increase patrolling on the wee hours and deploy police personnel at vulnerable areas of the city.He said the police has already prepared a plan tackle with crimes such as pick-pocketing, snatching, robbery and others.

“Criminals wearing face masks may pose a challenge, but the police have been dealing with such crimes for long. The circumstances may be different, but not such activities,” the DCP said.

Alphonse added that the police are keeping a close eye on vehicles and if any of them crosses a particular location very frequently, then the officer-in-charge immediately stops that vehicle and questions the driver. More than 300 prisoners were released on emergency bail and hundreds of criminals were released on parole due to the COVID-19.

“A street crime plan is already in place. Till now, we have been focusing more on the lockdown-related patrolling. The crime rate was also dropped during this period. Now, the police will completely focus on criminal activities,” said DCP, central, Sanjay Bhatia. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Masks Delhi Police
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp