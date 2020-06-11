STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Release loans to Amrapali homebuyers: Supreme Court

The case is with reference to stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida by the Amrapali Group, which has been accused of fraud.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

The SC also ordered that the Noida authority cannot charge high rates of interest from builders (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to thousands of home-buyers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Reserve Bank of India to ask banks to release sanctioned loans to Amrapali homebuyers to ensure availability of funds for construction of stalled projects at the earliest.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also ordered the release of loans that were declared non-performing assets as per the RBI guidelines to the home-buyers stuck in a limbo due to incomplete projects.

The case is with reference to stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida by the Amrapali Group, which has been accused of fraud.

The SC also ordered that the Noida authority cannot charge high rates of interest from builders due to delay in payments to it and has capped the interest rate at a maximum of 8 per cent. In December, it had directed Amrapali home-buyers to pay the outstanding amounts by January 31 for speedy completion of stalled projects.

Last week, the apex court directed JP Morgan to deposit Rs 140 crore, which was Amrapali Group home buyers money, and allegedly siphoned off in contravention to the norms as per the forensic auditors report and last year’s order in the case. It asked the company to apprise it by next week as to how it would deposit the home buyers money and by what time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp