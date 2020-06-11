Release loans to Amrapali homebuyers: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to thousands of home-buyers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Reserve Bank of India to ask banks to release sanctioned loans to Amrapali homebuyers to ensure availability of funds for construction of stalled projects at the earliest.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also ordered the release of loans that were declared non-performing assets as per the RBI guidelines to the home-buyers stuck in a limbo due to incomplete projects.

The case is with reference to stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida by the Amrapali Group, which has been accused of fraud.

The SC also ordered that the Noida authority cannot charge high rates of interest from builders due to delay in payments to it and has capped the interest rate at a maximum of 8 per cent. In December, it had directed Amrapali home-buyers to pay the outstanding amounts by January 31 for speedy completion of stalled projects.

Last week, the apex court directed JP Morgan to deposit Rs 140 crore, which was Amrapali Group home buyers money, and allegedly siphoned off in contravention to the norms as per the forensic auditors report and last year’s order in the case. It asked the company to apprise it by next week as to how it would deposit the home buyers money and by what time.