State can’t turn away anyone over residency: UP BJP tells AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Swatantra Dev Singh, on Wednesday, criticised the Delhi Chief Minister and said Arvind Kejriwal’s contention that Delhi hospitals were only for those belonging to Delhi was unfortunate and against the spirit of the Constitution.

“We are all Indians and no state can turn away anyone because he belongs to another state,” he said and added, in UP every one was being provided medical facilities irrespective of the state they belonged to.

Singh said Kejriwal cared for people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, only during elections.

When thousands of migrants were at the Delhi-UP border, Kejriwal and his party didn’t bother about them, the BJP leader said.

With PTI inputs