Bid to decongest jails goes in vain as Delhi police rearrests 47 convicts for criminal activities

As many as 47 convicts have been rearrested from different parts of the national capital for various criminal activities, the police said.

Published: 12th June 2020 07:52 AM

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

The inmates were released on interim bail or emergency parole

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 45 convicts who were recently released from prisons to decongest them in view of the coronavirus pandemic have been rearrested for different criminal activities, the Delhi Police said. The arrests were made from across the 11 police districts, it said.

As many as 47 convicts have been rearrested from different parts of the national capital for various criminal activities, the police said.

The maximum number of arrests were made from Shahadra district at eight, followed by seven from Dwarka district, and six from Northeast district, the police said.

Five convicts each were rearrested from Outer and Rohini districts and four each from South and Outer-North districts. Three were nabbed from North district, two each from East and Southwest districts, and one from Southeast district, they said.

The inmates were released on interim bail or emergency parole. They have been rearrested in fresh cases and are back in jail, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Earlier, around 3,500 inmates were released from Delhi prisons during the lockdown. The step was taken to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

(With PTI inputs)

