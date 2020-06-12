STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC grills Delhi hospital for delay in shifting bodies of COVID-19 patients

A five-member team led by NHRC member, Jyotika Kalra, interacted with hospital administration, doctors, staff and some attendants of the patients.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:03 AM

Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls seen outside the Covid-19 ward at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi

Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls seen outside the Covid-19 ward at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday questioned the authorities at LNJP Hospital regarding the alleged delay in shifting of the body of deceased COVID-19 patients during its inspection at the state-run facility.

This came  a day after the NHRC issued a notice to the Delhi government. A five-member team led by NHRC member, Jyotika Kalra, interacted with hospital administration, doctors, staff and some attendants of the patients.

On the delay in shifting of dead bodies, the hospital administration informed the NHRC team that only due to problems in lifts on some occasions, have there been any delay, but mostly the bodies are shifted immediately.

Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken had accused mismanagement by administration for problems being caused to the public in getting beds.

ALSO READ | Delhi shocker! 1114 COVID-19 deaths unreported, indicates data from civic bodies 

“It was found that beds were lying vacant. The team was informed that no serious patient was denied admission and as such only those patients are being admitted whose condition is serious; others having minor symptoms are being advised for home quarantine. The hospital administration claimed that they are being referred patients without any proper protocol,” the NHRC statement read.

Kalra also stated that in the future the team might visit a few other Delhi and Central government-run hospitals.

The patients are being allowed to carry mobile phones without any restrictions. Home food is also being allowed. Additionally, the hospital canteen has been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner as per schedule.
However, it was pointed out by the team that at the entry gate proper notice boards giving directions to the patients and their attendants is required. These should properly display the telephone number of an official to contact regarding any queries.

Road to recovery

Patients being allowed to carry mobile phones without any restrictions
Home food being allowed. Additionally, hospital canteen providing three meals

