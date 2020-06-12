STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramping-up bed capacity should be topmost priority: Delhi L-G

At the outset, the Lt Governor stated that the objective is to break the chain of transmission and reduce the morbidity and mortality rate of COVID-19.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that ramping-up bed capacity and medical resources should be the topmost priority in handling the pandemic so that a surge in COVID-19 cases does not overwhelm the healthcare system.

The statement was made in a meeting held with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister, Commissioner of Police and District Magistrates to review the containment zones' management strategies.

During the meeting, Baijal reiterated that LED display boards should be put up by the hospitals to show the availability of beds and that it should be ensured that all those who are in need of medical care are attended to.

He directed all District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police to focus on proper delineation, strict perimeter control, intensified IEC, active house to house surveillance with a special focus on the high risk population for their effective management as per the government's guidelines.

Baijal advised those attending the meeting to constructively engage RWAs, MTAs and volunteers for managing containment zones and enforcing preventive measures.

He urged field functionaries to ensure mobility restrictions, social distancing measures, hygienic practices, quarantine of contacts, risk communication and awareness among the public on preventive and public health measures to contain COVID-19 and its further spread.

The Lt Governor added that a large number of COVID-19 patients are in home isolation and all efforts should be made for timely response in terms of testing, triaging and shifting of patients to the required level of dedicated COVID facilities to ensure proper medical care.

He directed the authorities to closely monitor senior citizens and persons with co-morbid or underlying medical conditions.

The Divisional Commissioner made a detailed presentation about the status of COVID-19 in Delhi. It was informed that up to June 11, 2020 there were a total of 34867 confirmed cases in Delhi out of which 12731 patients have recovered.

77.8% of the active cases are recuperating in home isolation and 242 containment zones are active in Delhi at present. Baijal was also apprised about cluster analysis and the district wise trend of COVID-19.

 

