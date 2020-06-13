STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM failed to tackle epidemic, must resign: Ex-Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hits out at Kejriwal

Published: 13th June 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari

Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the wake of ever increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, the BJP has upped the ante against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded Kejriwals resignation for failing to tackle the epidemic.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that as per the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, Kejriwal has the authority to take appropriate decisions, yet he has been a failure on all fronts, including for failing to establish health-related infrastructure.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court made a serious comment on the health system in Delhi following which the BJP targeted the Kejriwal government, saying the truth behind the Delhi government in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic has come out. The health system in Delhi had deteriorated and Kejriwal had 'failed', Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the corona epidemic has taken a serious turn in the country. According to data released by the Union Health ministry on Saturday, the number of corona-infected cases in Delhi has touched 36,824. Of these, 22,212 people are still suffering from the diesease while 13,398 people have recovered. The death toll in Delhi has increased to 1,214.

The number of patients infected with coronavirus across the country has crossed three lakh. According to Union Health ministry, the number of infected cases nationwide has increased to 3,08,993.

