COVID-19: Traders' body seeks views on closure of markets

The trade body also believes that in wholesale markets, customers from outside Delhi visit, whereas in retail markets, locals are the usual customers, but even they are not visiting out of fear.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A metro train trial runs at Ring road in New Delhi

A metro train trial runs at Ring road in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid growing fear among traders and market associations of Delhi about the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) launched an online survey on Friday to determine whether markets should remain closed.

“Because of the rising Corona cases in Delhi... CAIT is conducting this survey with the intent to cooperate with efforts of the government to curb corona cases in Delhi. At present, there is a need for all sections to come together and fight coronavirus and the fear it has caused,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of CAIT.

In the CAIT survey, traders are being asked six questions ranging from should the markets be closed at the moment to protect traders and customers to talk about medical facilities available in Delhi.

