STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government mulls providing penal powers to civil authorities

At a meeting between officials of the Central and AAP governments, better law enforcement in containment zones was discussed at length.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Centre and the Delhi government has decided to strengthen the rules of social distancing in Delhi. Government is considering expanding penal powers to civil authorities for violations of rules, according to sources.

At a meeting between officials of the Central and AAP governments, better law enforcement in containment zones was discussed at length.

Sources said that the government is mulling providing penal powers to authorities other than the law enforcers. For instance not wearing masks in pubic places could now be punished by authorities other than cops.  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant General of Delhi Anil Baijal, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and Delhi police attended the meeting.

It was decided that a joint survey should be done by health department officials and police before declaring new containment zones so as to ensure strict implementation of lockdown rules. Implementing restrictions in containment zones has remained a challenge, sources said.

India went into strict lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31.

The lockdown is now restricted mostly to containment zones across the country and will continue till June 30. A large number of social, economic and religious activities are currently allowed to function, under what the MHA has termed as “Unlock 1”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp