Delhi government mulls providing penal powers to civil authorities

NEW DELHI: In view of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Centre and the Delhi government has decided to strengthen the rules of social distancing in Delhi. Government is considering expanding penal powers to civil authorities for violations of rules, according to sources.



At a meeting between officials of the Central and AAP governments, better law enforcement in containment zones was discussed at length.

Sources said that the government is mulling providing penal powers to authorities other than the law enforcers. For instance not wearing masks in pubic places could now be punished by authorities other than cops.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant General of Delhi Anil Baijal, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and Delhi police attended the meeting.



It was decided that a joint survey should be done by health department officials and police before declaring new containment zones so as to ensure strict implementation of lockdown rules. Implementing restrictions in containment zones has remained a challenge, sources said.

India went into strict lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31.

The lockdown is now restricted mostly to containment zones across the country and will continue till June 30. A large number of social, economic and religious activities are currently allowed to function, under what the MHA has termed as “Unlock 1”.