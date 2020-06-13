Delhi government plans 10,000-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital under sprawling tent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients under a sprawling tent in south Delhi to prepare for a projected surge in cases in the city.

The planned COVID-19 facility will come up at the south Delhi campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The lush green campus is located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

The COVID-19 facility, which will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each, said Vikas Sethi, secretary of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Bhatti Mines.

This makeshift hospital will be the largest such facility in the city so far. The work is expected to be completed by the end of June, he said.

The metal tent has lights and fans installed. Coolers will be needed considering the heat. The medical staff can also be accommodated in a building on the campus, he added.

The spiritual organisation gave its approval for the makeshift hospital two-three days ago.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar along with a team of doctors inspected the site on Saturday.

South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra said the administration wants to finish the work by the end of June "at any cost". He said the spiritual organisation operates a large kitchen that can feed one lakh people at a time.

"This is an advantage. We can accordingly prepare meals for 10,000 people," he said. Also, Mishra said, the campus has an adequate number of toilets.

"There are around 500 toilets, which are enough for 10,000 COVID patients," he said. According to the district magistrate, a doctor, two nurses and a cleaner would be needed for each enclosure.

There is a building on the campus that can be used for the accommodation of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, he added.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to breach the 5 lakh-mark by the end of July.

Around one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients. The city has a total 9,647 dedicated COVID-19 beds in state-run, central, and private hospitals. Of these, 5,402 are occupied.

The Delhi government has also started the process to identify community halls and stadiums which can be converted into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals.