STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day, closer to 39,000-mark

The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

Published: 13th June 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers spotted wearing PPE kit while cremating a body of person who died of COVID-19 at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium in New Delhi.

Health workers spotted wearing PPE kit while cremating a body of person who died of COVID-19 at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271, authorities said.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark.

On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases, the highest single-day spike here. As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said.

A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp