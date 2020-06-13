STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ganga Ram Hospital approaches Delhi HC seeking quashing of FIR filed against it

The petition also sought to set aside the order passed on June 3 by Delhi government which prohibited RT/PCR sampling for COVID- 19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.
 

Published: 13th June 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

People being checked by thermal device at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

People being checked by thermal device at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against the hospital by Delhi Police on the complaint of Delhi government for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

A bench of Justice C Harishankar will hear on June 15 the plea, which was filed on Friday.

The petition also sought to set aside the order passed on June 3 by Delhi government which prohibited RT/PCR sampling for COVID- 19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

ALSO READ | Three month salary due: Delhi doctors on COVID-19 duty threaten stir

A senior official of the Delhi government's Health Department had lodged a complaint against the Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for testing data and violating the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

The FIR was filed against the medical superintendent of the hospital under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19, Regulation 2020.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Delhi High Court Delhi Police COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp