Opposition thanks SC for taking note of COVID-19 crisis in Delhi; tears apart AAP government

Reacting to it, the Delhi government said it accepts the observations of the apex court and the city government will ensure the best possible treatment to each COVID-19 patient.

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for “showing the mirror” to the AAP government over its “shortcomings” in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The apex court on Friday termed the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals as “horrific”  given the corona crisis.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the Supreme Court has reprimanded the Delhi government for the "poor" treatment of coronavirus patients and for not handling the dead bodies with dignity.

“I would like to thank the SC that they took suo motu cognizance regarding the health of the people of Delhi. Being a responsible opposition, the Delhi BJP always conveyed shortcomings of healthcare and suggestions for improvement to the government but it was given a political colour,” Gupta said.Gupta said even the Supreme Court considered that the Delhi government reduced corona testing and the bodies of COVID-19 victims were not properly taken care of in the hospitals.

The BJP had asked the Delhi government to increase the testing of coronavirus suspected patients, present the correct figures of affected people and increase the number of beds, but it was busy in “politics and rhetoric”, Gupta charged.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that the Supreme Court has asked the Delhi government why corona testing has decreased in Delhi, an issue which it has been highlighting for the past few weeks.

“This direction by the SC has shown the mirror to the Kejriwal government, which has been taking retrograde steps regarding the testing for corona patients... Instead of expanding the testing base in the capital to assess the exact position of the pandemic, the government has been shrinking the test facilities,” Kumar said.

Gambhir takes a dig

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir mocked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government saying that the CM has blamed the Centre, testing facilities and neighbouring states for the spike in COVID-19 tally in the national capital, and his next point of attack is likely to be the Supreme Court itself.

(With PTI inputs)

