To celebrate anniversary of second term, BJP to hold virtual rally; to reach out to 25 lakh people

The party, to make the event a success, will be using social media pages or accounts of its seven Lok Sabha members and 500 ‘influencers’ in the national capital.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its first anniversary celebrations of the second stint of the Narendra Modi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has planned to reach out to 25 lakh people through ‘virtual rally’ to be addressed by Union minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday evening.

The party, to make the event a success, will be using social media pages or accounts of its seven Lok Sabha members and 500 ‘influencers’ in the national capital. Also, about 2,000 virtual points have been identified where 20-30 workers along with a senior leader—MP, MLA or a functionary will be present. They, simultaneously, will broadcast the program live through their social media accounts.

The co-incharge of Delhi BJP’s social media Neelkant Bakshi informed that prominent social media influencers lined up for the event would be showing the virtual rally live to ‘friends’, ‘followers’.

“Arrangements have been made and party leaders, having huge following on social media platforms, such as Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga including non-BJP influencer like Vikash Pandey, will share live feed of programme from their handle or page,” Bakshi said.

Among BJP’s Lok Sabha members, cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir has the highest number of followers (10.7 million) on twitter followed by Dr Harsh Vardhan (2.3 million). Delhi BJP media head and spokesperson Ashoka Goel said atleast 500 social media influencers, who are not members of party, have been roped in. Through these influencers, the party is hoping to reach out to a new audience, said Goel.

“We will take care of all social distancing norms at virtual points, where 20-30 workers are expected. At each location, a senior leader will also be part of the gathering. In this way, we will manage about 40-60,000 people at those points, who will be doing live from their social media accounts,” said Goel. 

To be live on all platforms

Irani’s address will be live on all social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram and others.

