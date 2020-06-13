STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Nigerians held for drug trafficking, NCB says their high involvement cause of worry

The federal anti-narcotics agency has expressed concern over the high number of Nigerian nationals involved in drug smuggling in the country.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly trafficking drugs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states, a senior official said on Saturday. O Kennedy, 36, and K Ekechukwu, 33, were arrested by the agency early this month from Uttam Nagar locality of west Delhi and the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, respectively.

They are "major suppliers" of drugs in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and the national capital region, the NCB said.

The federal anti-narcotics agency has expressed concern over the high number of Nigerian nationals involved in drug smuggling in the country.

Last year, around 100 Nigerian and 31 Afghanistan nationals were arrested in various drug trafficking cases by the NCB, according to an official data.

This includes the arrests made by various state police units.

"The high involvement of Nigerian nationals in drug trafficking is a matter of concern," CB Deputy Director General R N Srivastava said in a statement.

  "Inquiries into the matter reveal that more than 18,000 African nationals have violated visa norms in last few years and are overstaying in India," he said.

In the latest case, the agency has recovered 15 kg of ephedrine, which is illegally used to manufacture methamphetamine, and 260 gm of heroine.

Interrogation revealed that Ekechukwu has been supplying drugs to his clients on regular basis, the agency charged.

It was learnt that his clients from Himachal Pradesh have been supplying cannabis in exchange of narcotics, the agency said.

"In document verification of the accused, it was revealed that they have been staying in India without valid passports and visas.

" "Records found that both have past involvement in criminal cases in the country and were out on bail," the agency said.

During investigation in drug trafficking cases of arrested African nationals, the agency found that the accused were either "overstaying or entering the country without valid visa or were violating the terms and conditions of visa".

"It was also learnt that they usually enter India on tourist, business, medical or student visa," the NCB deputy director general said.

"NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana took cognisance of this matter and deputed a dedicated team for enquiry in these cases under his close supervision," he said.

Further probe is underway in the latest case and the NCB is looking for the associates of the arrested Nigerians, he said.

