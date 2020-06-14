STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

The chief minister said a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was "extremely productive".

Published: 14th June 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (second right) holds a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and others to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at North Block in New Delhi Sunday June 14 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (second right) holds a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and others to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at North Block in New Delhi Sunday June 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight COVID-19 together in the national capital, which has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases.

The chief minister said a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was "extremely productive".

"Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting, also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, comes in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 and over 1,200 people have died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi covid fight Delhi covid 19
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp