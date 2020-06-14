STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Charges against police over probe into northeast Delhi riots could be motivated: Police commissioner

In February, the northeastern parts of the national capital were rocked by communal violence that claimed at least 53 lives and injured many people.

Published: 14th June 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusations against police over its probe into the northeast Delhi violence could be "motivated" and are also directed at the court of law, the chief of the force, SN Shrivastava, has said.

In February, the northeastern parts of the national capital were rocked by communal violence that claimed at least 53 lives and injured many people.

The police have been criticised for their handling of the investigation in various quarters, including by student activists, filmmakers and civil society groups, who have accused the force of carrying out a "witchhunt" at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Shrivastava said whether there is a lockdown or not, law-and-order issues will have to be handled with precautions.

"You can also expect many such accusations to be motivated and coming from people who may have reasons to make false accusations," he told PTI over the phone.

Shrivastava asserted that the Delhi Police is a "credible force", which has carried out the investigation into the northeast Delhi violence "with full responsibility" and has "been very fair and transparent".

For those raising questions against the force, he said the police have the power to confine a person and make an arrest but within 24 hours, they need to produce him in a court.

The arrests made in connection with the northeast Delhi violence have been sanctioned and approved by the court of law, the police commissioner said.

He said if there are accusations against the police, then those are also directed at the court of law and stressed that they cannot keep a person under arrest beyond 24 hours unless they have the sanction and approval of the court concerned.

"So do they mean that the courts are also influenced, which is not the case," he said.

The police were heavily criticised for arresting several students in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, including Jamia Millia Islamia University students Safoora Zargar, who is four months pregnant, and Meeran Haider, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.

A city court has on multiple occasions dismissed the bail plea of Zargar, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in February.

Zargar, an MPhil student, is currently under judicial custody in the Tihar jail. Without referring to any particular arrest, Sririvastava reiterated that all arrests have the sanction of the court of law.

"How can you make an allegation against the court of law? It is very easy to make an allegation, but one needs to substantiate it.

So these are legal things and I would say, instead of going to the social media, the best place is the court of law. Take it up legally," he said.

The Delhi Police recently said it has submitted chargesheets in 78 cases related to the riots naming 410 people - 205 Hindus, 205 Muslims.

This was not by any design but due to impartial investigation, it had said.

Shrivastava's appointment came at a time after the city had faced the riots and soon after taking charge as the police chief, he had said his priority was to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital, which witnessed its worst-ever riots in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi police SN Shrivastava
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp