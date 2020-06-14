COVID-19 tests to be doubled in Delhi in next two days, committee set up to fix cost: Amit Shah

Sana Shakil and Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stepped in to ramp up the fight against the coronavirus in the national Capital, where it is growing at an exponential pace, announcing a slew of measures, including more testing and boosting hospitalisation capacity.

Doubling Covid-19 testing, converting 500 railway coaches into well-equipped Covid-19 care centres to enhance Delhi’s bed capacity by 8,000, directing private hospitals to offer 60% of beds dedicated for coronavirus patients at a cheaper rate were the key decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Shah with Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.

After doubling Delhi’s testing capabilities within the next couple of days, it will be tripled after six days.

According to Delhi government's recent submission in the High Court, the combined daily testing capacity of 40 labs, 17 public and 23 private, is 8,600 per day.

The home minister also said in order to carry out the contact tracing more efficiently in city's containment zones, a comprehensive house-to-house health survey of every person will be done and its report will be submitted within a week.

The number of containment zones in capital has increased from 122 on June 1 to 242.

For proper monitoring, Shah said, the Aarogya Setu app will have to be downloaded on every person's mobile phone.

"In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities," read one of Shah's tweets.

He added that the government will issue new detailed guidelines for conducting the last rites of those who succumb to the deadly virus and the guidelines will help in reducing waiting period for the funeral.

The home ministry tweeted, "In compliance with orders of @HMOIndia @AmitShah, @MoHFW_INDIA directs that bodies of suspected #COVID19 cases be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for lab. confirm;ation; bodies to be disposed of with precaution as per Health Min guidelines dated 15.03.2020."

Shah also announced that a joint team of doctors of the union health ministry, Delhi government's health department, AIIMS and the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID-designated hospitals in the capital to evaluate the situation and prepare a report after inspecting the major COVID-19 facilities, health systems and preparedness.

Soon after the meeting, Delhi government officials said all the district magistrates and other officials concerned were directed to set up nearly 20,000 more beds within a week in the wake of steep rise in number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"Extremely productive meeting between Delhi government and Central government. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together" Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government also passed on order declaring the biggest run MCD hospital Bara Hindu Rao declaring as a designated COVID-19 hospital.

In view of complaints of private hospitals overcharging covid-19 patients, the centre committee under Dr Vinod Paul, NITI member and convenor of empowered group of medical emergency management plan to ensure that 60% of the hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals are available at lesser rates and also fix rates for Covid-19 testing and treatment.

The committee will submit its report on Monday.

"AIIMS Delhi has set up a 24x7 covid19 helpline no (Eng/Hindi). CoNTeC-AIIMS 9115444155; callers can take OPD appointments, talk to volunteers while doctors can talk to Consultants," the Home Ministry tweeted following the meeting.

The development comes two days after the Supreme Court lashed out at the AAP government, describing as "horrific" the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients.

Besides meeting the CM and L-G, Shah also held a meeting with the three mayors of the municipal corporations of Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation and all attendees of the first meeting participated in the second discussion too.

The minister, according to an official statement, stressed upon "proper implementation" of the new decision.

Shah said that the Centre and the Delhi government would have to work in tandem to make the country as well as the national capital healthy and coronavirus free under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Home Minister said the main aim of this meeting is to win the fight against Corona with mutual coordination," as per the statement.

"The central government and Delhi government agreed on an immediate action plan to increase capacity of beds, increase testing and other important initiatives. This pandemic is among the worst to have happened in the history of mankind and it is imperative for all of us to come together to fight this pandemic," according to Delhi government's official statement.

Apart from these decisions, Shah also ordered immediate transfer of six IAS officials and attached two other seniors ones to the Delhi government to fight the pandemic.

Shah will also hold an all-party meeting on Monday for further assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital which the representatives of the Delhi unit of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will attend.

Senior officials of the Delhi and the central governments will also be present.