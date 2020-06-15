STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah said that Delhi government will conduct 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that during the course of the meeting, Shah had urged all political parties to set aside their differences during this hour of crisis.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20, according to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day and door to door tracing and mapping will be conducted in containment zones," Gupta told reporters here after the all-party meeting over the management of the pandemic in the national capital.

The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over the management of COVID-19 situation, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded. Gupta also said that in the all-party meeting, "BJP demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. This demand has been approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

He said that during the course of the meeting, Shah had urged all political parties to set aside their differences during this hour of crisis and come together to fight COVID-19. Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today.

Shah had called the meeting after chairing one along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Delhi COVID tests COVID19 Coronavirus Ministry of Home Affairs Adesh Kumar Gupta Delhi BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp