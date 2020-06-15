STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah visits LNJP Hospital, holds meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness

The hospital administration briefed the Home Minister about the number of patients they have handled in the fight against COVID -19 and surgeries and deliveries done.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday afternoon visited Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and interacted with the management.

The minister reached LNJP Hospital after holding an all-party meeting over COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Amit Shah also enquired about the number of patients the hospital has received and how many of them recovered and succumbed to death.

He also asked about the number of people who were from Delhi and from other parts of the country who got treatment at the hospital. The hospital administration gave Shah details sought by him.

They claimed that 97 per cent of COVID-19 patients went back home after getting treatment.

At the all-party meeting, Shah appealed to workers of all political parties to ensure that decisions taken by the Central Government in the interest of the residents of Delhi are implemented in the earnest at the ground level.

"All of us have to fight the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have to improve COVID-19 testing capacity with newer techniques," he said.

The Home Minister held two rounds of meetings on Sunday with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Shah has also announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including ramping up testing by three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

Delhi government on Friday said that 2,100 patients from LNJP hospital have successfully recovered from COVID-19 infection.

