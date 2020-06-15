STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi government to set up 20,000 more beds

Around 40 hotels and 80 banquet halls will be converted into health facilities to provide medical care for coronavirus-infected people

Medics collect swab samples of people for Covid-19 testing, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up nearly 20,000 more beds within a week in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, an official said.

According to the government official, around 40 hotels and 80 banquet halls will be converted into health facilities to provide medical care to coronavirus-infected people.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment.

Following the government’s order, the northwest district administration has issued an order to convert 22 banquet halls into health facilities where around 3,300 beds will be set up by the authorities for corona patients.

“As per the plan, banquet halls will be attached to nursing homes while in hotels, extended services of hospitals will be provided,” the senior official said.

According to the Delhi Corona app, out of 9,850 beds available in the city, 5,448 were occupied at 7 pm on Sunday while 4,402 beds were vacant.

“Hotels will have 4,000 beds while banquets halls will have 11,000 beds. Nursing homes will have 5,000 beds,” the official said.

In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus-infected patients in Delhi, the central government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities, he said.

The Railways also decided not to run any trains from Anand Vihar station from Monday and said that all the platforms will be used to deploy isolation coaches for coronavirus patients that the Centre will provide to the Delhi government to overcome the shortage of hospital beds, sources said Sunday.

All five trains which operated from the Anand Vihar railway station will now be run from Old Delhi railway station till further orders, sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

