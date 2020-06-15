STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP, AAP decide to fight COVID-19 in capital together after Amit Shah meeting

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh sharing details of the meeting said testing will be increased to 18,000 per day from June 20.

Union Home minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness in New Delhi

Union Home minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness in New Delhi. (Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP and the main opposition BJP said coronavirus needs to be fought keeping political differences aside after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to all political parties to bury their differences and join hands in the battle. The Congress, however, lashed out at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government for the pandemic surge in the city.

Shah urged the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, the BSP and his party, BJP, to ensure that decisions taken by the Centre are implemented properly on the ground.At the meeting, three main issues which were discussed include a cap on coronavirus treatment charges at private hospitals, increase in testing rates and a number of beds for patients.

Pitching for political unity, Shah said the measures will enhance public trust and would lead to improvement of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.Shah briefed the parties about the decisions taken by the government after he held two separate meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the coronavirus on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah floats three-point plan for Delhi to mitigate rising COVID-19 cases in capital

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, sharing details of the meeting, said testing in Delhi would be increased to 18,000 per day by June 20. Gupta said the Centre had resolved to enhance testing rate by June 20.

“We had requested testing charges should be reduced to 50 per cent and capping of treatment charges at private hospitals. Our demand has been approved. Dr VK Paul Committee has been formed to look into the issue. The committee will examine the issue and submit its report to regulate treatment cost at private hospitals,” the BJP leader said.“Also, a senior IAS will be appointed as a nodal officer to monitor exorbitant charges being taken by private hospitals for coronavirus treatment,” added Gupta.
The AAP MP said the entire focus was on the necessary arrangements, which should be made in the coming days.

“There was also a discussion on increasing the number of beds —1,900 in the state-run hospitals, 2,000 in central government hospitals and 1,100 beds in private facilities. Around 8,000 beds will be increased through railway coaches and 4,000 beds will be available at hotels. There was also a discussion on a test that shall be conducted for just Rs 450 and patients should get their reports in 15 minutes,” said Singh.

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said he had given 11 suggestions for effective tackling of the virus, including universal testing. “This meeting should have been held 84 days ago, on March 23 when the lockdown was implemented,” he told reporters after the meeting.

He suggested that school and college hostels should be converted into isolation centres and three Delhi government hospitals — either ready for the inauguration or nearing completion — Ambedkar, Burari and the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka having a combined capacity of 2,609 beds should be started for COVID-19 patients.

