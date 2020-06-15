STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to get 200 COVID-19 isolation coaches,180 at Anand Vihar station on June 16

Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin late Monday evening.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Railway staff putting net sheet at isolation coaches for coronavirus patients at Anand Vihar railway station

Railway staff putting net sheet at isolation coaches for coronavirus patients at Anand Vihar railway station. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The railways will deploy 200 more isolation coaches for coronavirus patients in Delhi on Tuesday, taking their total number in the national capital to 250, officials said Monday.

After directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Railways on Monday deployed 40 isolation coaches at Shakurbasti railway station, where it already had 10. Officials said 180 coaches will be deployed at Anand Vihar railway station from Tuesday and 20 more at other stations in the national capital.

On Sunday, the Northern Railways issued orders reserving its seven platforms at the Anand Vihar railway station for COVID-19 care coaches and moved its five trains scheduled to be operated from there to the Old Delhi railway station.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah floats three-point plan for Delhi to mitigate rising COVID-19 cases in capital

The railways on Monday said it has formed a joint team with the Delhi government to identify locations for the deployment of the 500 COVID care coaches which have been given to the capital city, which has seen a spike in number of coronavirus cases.

Chairman Railway Board, VK Yadav said on Monday that each of the care centres will be under the care of the chief medical officer of the state.

‘We have placed 10 coaches in Shakurbasti on May 31 and we placed 40 more yesterday. So, 50 coaches with 800 beds are read to be occupied. We have earmarked 500 coaches for Delhi and we are working with the Delhi government to finalise locations.          

ALSO WATCH:

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways isolation coaches COVID 19 cases Coronavirus coronavirus in Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp