Delhi to get 200 COVID-19 isolation coaches,180 at Anand Vihar station on June 16

NEW DELHI: The railways will deploy 200 more isolation coaches for coronavirus patients in Delhi on Tuesday, taking their total number in the national capital to 250, officials said Monday.

After directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Railways on Monday deployed 40 isolation coaches at Shakurbasti railway station, where it already had 10. Officials said 180 coaches will be deployed at Anand Vihar railway station from Tuesday and 20 more at other stations in the national capital.

On Sunday, the Northern Railways issued orders reserving its seven platforms at the Anand Vihar railway station for COVID-19 care coaches and moved its five trains scheduled to be operated from there to the Old Delhi railway station.



The railways on Monday said it has formed a joint team with the Delhi government to identify locations for the deployment of the 500 COVID care coaches which have been given to the capital city, which has seen a spike in number of coronavirus cases.

Chairman Railway Board, VK Yadav said on Monday that each of the care centres will be under the care of the chief medical officer of the state.



‘We have placed 10 coaches in Shakurbasti on May 31 and we placed 40 more yesterday. So, 50 coaches with 800 beds are read to be occupied. We have earmarked 500 coaches for Delhi and we are working with the Delhi government to finalise locations.

