Delhi witnesses over 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases in less than one week

It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000, while the national capital took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

Published: 15th June 2020 07:54 AM

A medic collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus cases climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000-mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 fresh cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000-mark, according to a data analysis done by the city government.

It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000, while the national capital took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

On June 9, the number of cases crossed the 30,000-mark and on June 14, it crossed the 40,000-mark.

On Saturday, the national capital had 38,958 cases, including 2,134 fresh ones, while the number of fatalities was 1,271. On June 11, the national capital had recorded its then highest single-day spike of 1,877 new cases, which took the tally to 34,687. The previous highest single-day spike was on June 3, when the city witnessed 1,513 fresh coronavirus cases.

The national capital reported its first Covid-19 case on March 1, when a businessman in East Delhi was diagnosed with the disease after returning from Italy.By May 18, the city had reported 10,054 cases at an average of nearly 127 instances of the infection daily. In the next 13 days, the tally rose to 19,844, the government data shows.

The number of deaths also saw a three-fold increase — from 160 till May 18 to 473 by May 31. On May 28, the national capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases for the first time. Delhi reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases for four days in a row from May 28-31.

On May 31, as many as 1,295 fresh cases were reported, while on May 30, 1,163 cases were detected. May 29 saw an addition of 1,106 cases, while the day before, 1,024 new cases were added to the tally.
On June 1, there were 990 new cases, but from June 2 onwards, the daily spike was above 1,000. The Delhi government has said the current doubling rate of the infection in the city is 14 days.  

(With PTI inputs)

