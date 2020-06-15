STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital now a dedicated COVID-19 facility

According to the North MCD officials, the hospital currently has got 980 beds of which 37 are unavailable due to the building being declared dangerous and 111 are complement beds.

Published: 15th June 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal workers splash disinfectant and sanitizer at the Hindu Rao Hospital which is been sealed after a staff found COVID-19 positive in New Delhi

Municipal workers splash disinfectant and sanitizer at the Hindu Rao Hospital which is been sealed after a staff found COVID-19 positive in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday declared Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a dedicated Covid-19 facility.Hindu Rao is the largest civic hospital in the national capital,

“In view of the projections of a surge in Covid-19 cases and the necessity of augmenting bed capacity urgently...Bara Hindu Rao Hospital running under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is hereby declared as a designated COVID-19 hospital,” the Delhi health department said in an order.

According to the North MCD officials, the hospital currently has got 980 beds of which 37 are unavailable due to the building being declared dangerous and 111 are complement beds.

The hospital has 17 ventilators, 8 ICU beds, 4 HDU beds and 250 beds with oxygen. Sample collection at the hospital has begun.

There 209 non-Covid patients admitted at the hospital will now be shifted to Kasturba Hospital, Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital (GLMH) and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) for further treatment.

Recently, resident doctors of Hindu Rao had threatened of mass resignation over non-payment of salary. The Delhi HC intervened and asked the civic bodies to clear the dues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindu Rao Hospital COVID 19 coronavirus Delhi
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp