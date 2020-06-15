Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital now a dedicated COVID-19 facility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday declared Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a dedicated Covid-19 facility.Hindu Rao is the largest civic hospital in the national capital,

“In view of the projections of a surge in Covid-19 cases and the necessity of augmenting bed capacity urgently...Bara Hindu Rao Hospital running under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is hereby declared as a designated COVID-19 hospital,” the Delhi health department said in an order.

According to the North MCD officials, the hospital currently has got 980 beds of which 37 are unavailable due to the building being declared dangerous and 111 are complement beds.

The hospital has 17 ventilators, 8 ICU beds, 4 HDU beds and 250 beds with oxygen. Sample collection at the hospital has begun.

There 209 non-Covid patients admitted at the hospital will now be shifted to Kasturba Hospital, Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital (GLMH) and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) for further treatment.

Recently, resident doctors of Hindu Rao had threatened of mass resignation over non-payment of salary. The Delhi HC intervened and asked the civic bodies to clear the dues.