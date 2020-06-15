STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk security guard kills fellow worker in fit of rage in Delhi

The incident took place on Saturday morning. The accused has been identified as Imrat Singh of Madhya Pradesh.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old security guard in GK-2 was arrested for killing a fellow security guard over an argument. The guard had also burned the victim’s body.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. The accused has been identified as Imrat Singh of Madhya Pradesh. The victim, also 56, a security guard in GK II has been identified as Sarnam Singh, Uttar Pradesh.

“A call at 01:25 PM regarding a murder in GK-2, New Delhi was received in Police station C.R Park, New Delhi. After receiving this call, police personnel reached the spot along with staff where the security guard of this building was found in the parking area,” said an official.

Singh himself called the police and confessed to his crime over the phone. He said he was under the influence of liquor while committing the murder of the security guard in GK-2 and later burnt his dead body.

“After that, a burnt dead body was found in the basement of the said house in GK -2, New Delhi. A case of murder has been registered at CR Park Police station and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress,” added the police.

