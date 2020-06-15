STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRS officer dies by suicide in his car in Delhi's Dwarka

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the deadly virus too, the police officer said.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly killed himsef by drinking an "acid-like substance" in his car in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, police said.

A suicide note recovered from his car mentioned that he feared that he might "spread COVID-19" to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, they said.

He had got himself tested for COVID-19 a week ago and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the deadly virus because of him, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported at Dwarka South police station regarding a man lying unconscious in a car, police said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it, he added.

The body will be handed over to the family on Monday after conducting post-mortem, the police said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

