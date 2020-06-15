STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRS officer dies by suicide in his car in Delhi's Dwarka, fearing spread of coronavirus to family

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the deadly virus too, the police officer said.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly died by suicide in his car in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Sunday, police said.

A suicide note recovered from his car mentioned that he feared that he might “spread COVID-19” to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Raj, a resident of Dwarka. He had got himself tested for COVID-19 a week ago and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected of the virus because of him, a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported at Dwarka South police station regarding a man lying unconscious in a car, police said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Initial investigation suggested that he drank “an acid-like substance” sitting inside his car and also left a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was killing himself “as he feared that he might spread coronavirus”, he said.

He seemed very upset with the situation around and feared his family might get infected with the virus too, the police officer said. The case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it, he added.The body was handed over to the family on Monday.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

