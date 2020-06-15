Kejriwal announces no plan for lockdown in Delhi as city records over 41,000 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spurt, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there was no plan for another lockdown in the national capital. “Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans,” the chief minister tweeted.

Since Kejriwal’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday, speculations were rife about re-imposing of the lockdown in the city to contain the spread of the contagious virus.On Sunday, Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the situation.

Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2020

Delhi has registered 41,182 positive cases and approximately 1,327 deaths till now. According to a projection of the Delhi government, the total number of coronavirus cases may cross 5.5 lakh by July 31 in the national capital. There are also apprehensions that if the lockdown is extended, the remaining migrant workers in Delhi may leave start leaving again.

The Delhi government has already hinted that the “community transmission” stage of the epidemic has begun in the city.On June 10, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there was transmission in the community, “but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only, it is a technical term”.

After the lockdown was given relaxation by the Centre, the Delhi government has allowed the opening of malls, markets, salons, religious places and other public places outside containment zones. Kejriwal has been saying that it was necessary to bring the economy back on track and revive employment in Delhi, it would also help the government generate revenues.

ALSO WATCH: