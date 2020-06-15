STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal announces no plan for lockdown in Delhi as city records over 41,000 COVID-19 cases

It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spurt, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there was no plan for another lockdown in the national capital. “Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans,” the chief minister tweeted.

Since Kejriwal’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday, speculations were rife about re-imposing of the lockdown in the city to contain the spread of the contagious virus.On Sunday, Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the situation.

Delhi has registered 41,182 positive cases and approximately 1,327 deaths till now. According to a projection of the Delhi government, the total number of coronavirus cases may cross 5.5 lakh by July 31 in the national capital.  There are also apprehensions that if the lockdown is extended, the remaining migrant workers in Delhi may leave start leaving again.

The Delhi government has already hinted that the “community transmission” stage of the epidemic has begun in the city.On June 10, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there was transmission in the community, “but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only, it is a technical term”.

After the lockdown was given relaxation by the Centre, the Delhi government has allowed the opening of malls, markets, salons, religious places and other public places outside containment zones. Kejriwal has been saying that it was necessary to bring the economy back on track and revive employment in Delhi, it would also help the government generate revenues.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi covid 19 delhi lockdown delhi COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp